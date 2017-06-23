Hundreds of protestors have held a vigil outside University Hospital Waterford this evening.

The event, which was organised by the Still Waiting Health Campaign, has been highlighting the death of a local man last weekend while being transferred to a hospital in Cork.

Campaigners say election promises to deliver 24 hour cardiac care haven't been delivered, they have been calling for 24/7 cardiac care at UHW since 2012.

Hilary O'Neill from the South East Patient Advocacy Group attended the event to support the family.