The family of a Waterford man who died on the way to Cork for cardiac treatment say a second Cath Lab has to be built.



Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Dail this lunchtime calling for 24/7 cardiac care.





Juliette Gash reports; Campaigners have long called for a second cath lab, short for catheterisation laboratory for University Hospital Waterford.

A cath lab has diagnostic imaging equipment used to visualize the arteries of the heart and the chambers of the heart and treat any abnormality found. It performs angiograms , along with scheduled and emergency stenting.

Thomas Power died two weeks ago after presenting to Waterford Hospital with chest pains. He was transferred to Cork University Hospital but died in the ambulance on the way there. His wife is pregnant with the couple's first child.