The parents of Charlie Gard have dropped their legal battle to take him to the US for experimental treatment.



The family lawyer has told the High Court that "time has run out" for the terminally ill-baby, who'll turn one next week.



Chris Gard made a statement outside the Court - with Charlie's mum Connie at his side:







Such a heartbreaking end to #charliesfight. Thoughts with his very brave family at this time. #charliegard — May Dean (@HomeEdFamily) July 24, 2017

God bless the Gard's. Such a horrible situation. Especially Charlie. — Ruth Kemmerer (@RuthKemmerer2) July 24, 2017

We owe it to Charlie Gard to never stop fighting for parental rights. — PBOTUS (@PresidentBobcat) July 24, 2017

Charlie's parents spoke to This Morning earlier this year.