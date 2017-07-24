Charlie Gard's parents drop their legal battle

The parents of Charlie Gard have dropped their legal battle to take him to the US for experimental treatment.

The family lawyer has told the High Court that "time has run out" for the terminally ill-baby, who'll turn one next week.

Chris Gard made a statement outside the Court - with Charlie's mum Connie at his side:


 

 

 

