Wedding Don'ts According To Country Life
Wedding season is fast approaching, with guests getting ready to break the bank and party for days.
Weddings have gone from a simple ceremony to a three day bonanza with hen and stag parties jetting around the globe.
Now Country Life magazine in the UK is advising couples to pair it back and have issued a list of wedding don'ts, which are the following.
DON'T
...Ask for a honeymoon donation
...Have a website outlining how you met
...Plan a three day extravaganza
...Set up a social media hashtag
...Have more than six bridesmaids
...Bring your pet as a ring bearer
And remember DON'T shoot the messenger!