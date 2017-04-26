Wedding season is fast approaching, with guests getting ready to break the bank and party for days.

Weddings have gone from a simple ceremony to a three day bonanza with hen and stag parties jetting around the globe.

Now Country Life magazine in the UK is advising couples to pair it back and have issued a list of wedding don'ts, which are the following.

DON'T

...Ask for a honeymoon donation

...Have a website outlining how you met

...Plan a three day extravaganza

...Set up a social media hashtag

...Have more than six bridesmaids

...Bring your pet as a ring bearer

And remember DON'T shoot the messenger!