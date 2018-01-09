The Weeknd has cut ties with H&M after a racially offensive photo appeared on the fashion retailer's website.

It showed a black boy modeling a hoodie with the slogan 'coolest monkey in the jungle'.

The musician who has been collaborating with H&M for the past year, tweeted that he was shocked, embarrassed and deeply offended and that he would not be working the brand anymore.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore... pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

In the past hour, the retailer has issued an apology:





