There's just over 24 hours to buy wedding memorabilia ahead of the British Royal Wedding tomorrow.

A whole range of weird and wonderful gifts have been created to mark Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day.

Disturbing matching royal wedding swimsuits featuring their faces are one of the more bizarre things on offer.

https://www.bagsoflove.co.uk/harry-meghan-swimsuits

But you can also get your hands on royal wedding sick bags, condoms and wedding rings cereal.

The Royal Wedding souvenir four-pack comes in a box with pop-up portrait of Harry and Meghan and plays a combined arrangement of the US and British national anthems from Crown Jewels Condoms:

And Lydia Leith has added this 'sick bag' to her range for the big day: