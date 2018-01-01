Ireland welcomed the new year last night with a New Year's Eve Festival Concert on Dublin's Custom House Quay

There are still some parts of America and Canada yet to ring in the new year - with the last getting underway at midday our time.

New York City welcomed 2018 in freezing temperatures of minus 12 degrees - making it one of the coldest celebrations on record - and one of the least crowded.

Times Square New Year's Eve 2018 pic.twitter.com/bbJSMDNyqG — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) January 1, 2018

Here, festivities continue later with a free event taking place on Dublin's custom house quay from 12pm. You can find all the details here.