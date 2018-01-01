Welcome To 2018!
Ireland welcomed the new year last night with a New Year's Eve Festival Concert on Dublin's Custom House Quay
Kodaline are here! 👏👏👌#NYFDublin pic.twitter.com/meUqFV87QK— NYFDublin (@NYFDublin) December 31, 2017
And we are off! #NYFDublin pic.twitter.com/RHqGSbKhlA— NYFDublin (@NYFDublin) December 31, 2017
🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊🎊 #NYFDublin pic.twitter.com/aTJ5H9hufX— NYFDublin (@NYFDublin) January 1, 2018
There are still some parts of America and Canada yet to ring in the new year - with the last getting underway at midday our time.
New York City welcomed 2018 in freezing temperatures of minus 12 degrees - making it one of the coldest celebrations on record - and one of the least crowded.
Times Square New Year's Eve 2018 pic.twitter.com/bbJSMDNyqG— Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) January 1, 2018
Here, festivities continue later with a free event taking place on Dublin's custom house quay from 12pm. You can find all the details here.