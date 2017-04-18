There's been an increased volume of calls to the department of social protection on the day a new welfare fraud campaign was launched.

People are being encouraged to anonymously phone in, or email suspected cases of fraud or any evidence they may have.

The social protection minister Leo Varadkar's also confirmed the department is also monitoring social media and using facial recognition software in an effort to tackle the issue.

Minister Varadkar says around half a billion euro was saved last year with over 20,000 cases of alleged fraud.

He's launched a new campaign urging people to report welfare cheats:

