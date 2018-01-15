In 2018, get ready to do 353 loads of washing up, 150 piles of ironing, make 296 dinners and fill the car 130 times.

New research from Curry's PC World has revealed the true extent of 'life jobs' for the average Irish person every year.

The list also also includes 197 trips to the supermarket 239 loads of washing and 156 trips to the ATM.

44% of those questioned said they would have so much more spare time if they didn't have to do domestic chores and 21% agreed that washing was the most time consuming.

A third complained that doing the laundry took up their weekends followed by cleaning the oven and ironing