A well-known Galway actor and singer has been jailed for six years for raping a young student in his van while she was asleep.

Garrett Phillips, who recently starred as Frank Sinatra in a West End show, claimed what happened was consensual but was found guilty in April.

The court heard it happened in November 2015 after he found her crying on a park bench in Galway city and offered her a lift home.

The judge said there was a “predatory element” to what she described as the “callous rape of a young woman.”