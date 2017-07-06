People are happiest when they reach the age of 82 according to a new study.

The octogenarians have the most balance in their lives, while 18 year olds are the least upbeat.

The main difference is is though the be the four and a half hours that older people spend with their families compared with just 40 minutes for the teenagers.

Around 2000 adults were questioned about their diet, work, social lives etc. to find out the precise age we find most happiness and balance.

It found that 82 year olds spend over 7 hours sleeping, three hours socialising with friends and three hours on the internet.

While the average 18 year old surfed the internet for 7 hours a day and watched TV for 6 hours.

The research found that happier people cherish experiences over possessions.