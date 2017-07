Irish people are the fourth biggest chocoholics in the world.

New research shows that the average Irish person munched their way through around 17 pounds of chocolate last year.

Euromonitor analysts say the trend for binge watching TV series is helping to boost sales - we bought 5 per cent more chocolate pouches and bags in 2016.

Unsurprisingly, the Swiss top the list of chocoholics, followed by Austrians and Germans.