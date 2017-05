Why should I hire you?

What is your biggest weakness?



Two of the most feared job interview questions.



Totaljobs talked to 6,000 people about what they hate about interviews.

Half said they were left feeling nervous by the interview process.



A third said they suffered from self-doubt and lost their train of thought while being questioned.



Susan Keogh has been speaking to Rossa Mullaly, Associate Director of Sigmar Recruitment:

