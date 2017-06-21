Ever wonder WHAT on earth you are spending your money on?

Well the amount of money we're spending on food and alcohol has dropped.

And surprise surprise we're spending more on housing.

The Central Statistics Office has released the findings of a year long survey of household budgets.

It's found the average weekly expenditure for all households in the State was €845 and 12 cent.

That's up by just over 4% on the last time the study was conducted.