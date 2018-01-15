Ryanair passengers will no longer be able to take wheelie bags on board as hand luggage for free from today.

Only a small handbag or laptop case is allowed in the cabin, unless passengers pay for priority boarding.

The airline says it’s to avoid flight delays caused by people trying to find space in the overhead bins.

Our new baggage policy is commencing on Monday January 15th. Don't forget to familiarise yourself here. pic.twitter.com/deTjCEBYvX — Ryanair (@Ryanair) January 9, 2018



