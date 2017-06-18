The controversial appointment of former Attorney General Máire Whelan to the Court of Appeal appears to be going ahead.

Áras an Uachtaráin says the government today formally asked the President to appoint Ms Whelan.



Fianna Fáil has warned it may collapse the government, and force a general election, if the government appoints her to the Court of Appeal.



President Michael D Higgins is due to officially make the appointment at a ceremony at 10.30 am tomorrow (Monday) at the Áras.

News of the appointment ceremony came in a brief email statement from Áras an Uachtaráin.