Three quarters of Ireland's bathing waters are of "Excellent" quality for a third year in a row.

The figures from the EPA also show six beaches failed to meet the minimum mandatory standard and were classified as ‘Poor'. These are, Ballyloughane in Galway, Merrion Strand, Loughshinny and Portrane in Dublin and Tran a bhForbacha and Clifden in Galway.

Overall the quality of Ireland’s bathing waters remains very good with 130 of 140 meeting strict EU standards.