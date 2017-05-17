The White House is denying reports Donald Trump asked the FBI to stop investigating Russian links to one of his advisers.

The FBI was investigating alleged links between Michael Flynn and the Russian government.

The New York Times reports that in a meeting with former FBI director James Comey, the President said "I hope you can let this go".

The newspaper says the information's contained in memos Mr Comey made after his meetings with President Trump.

Mr Comey was later fired by the President.

Congressman Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, wants Mr Comey to explain what happened: