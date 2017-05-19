There are reports emerging from the US that a current White House official is a significant person of interest in the investigation of possible ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

The story features in the Washington Post newspaper- but the adviser hasn't been identified.

Meanwhile, The New York Times claims Mr Trump told Russian diplomats during an Oval Office meeting that firing - what he called - the "nut job" FBI director James Comey relieved "great pressure" on him.

The news broke just as the US President's Air Force One departed for Saudi Arabia - where he's promised to discussed Islam.

US journalist Jeffrey Goldberg is hoping Mr Trump doesn't mess up: