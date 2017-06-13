Gardai are investigating the possibility that the young man, who's remains were found in the Wicklow mountains, was dismembered in a sheer panic.

A leg and internal organs were recovered yesterday afternoon following the discovery of a partial torso on Saturday evening, all within a 20 kilometre area.

A murder investigation is expected to be launched following formal identification, while further searches will be carried out today.

Cathal McMahon is from independent.ie: