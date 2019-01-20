Community leaders and politicians have been condemning a suspected car bomb explosion in Derry.

The blast happened just after 8 o'clock last night close to a courthouse on Bishop Street in the city.

Police also said they were concerned about a second car on the street.

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster has described it as a "pointless act of terror".

This pointless act of terror must be condemned in the strongest terms. Only hurts the people of the City.

Perpetrated by people with no regard for life.

Grateful to our emergency services for their swift actions which helped ensure there have been no fatalities or injuries. https://t.co/IMJ7Dn9rAa — Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) January 19, 2019

Mayor John Boyle challenged those responsible - asking them what it was that they thought they were going to achieve.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney has condemned the attack. He says there is no place or justification possible for the attack.