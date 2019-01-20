It happened close to the courthouse in the city centre

Community leaders and politicians have been condemning a suspected car bomb explosion in Derry.

The blast happened just after 8 o'clock last night close to a courthouse on Bishop Street in the city.

Police also said they were concerned about a second car on the street.

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster has described it as a "pointless act of terror".

Mayor John Boyle challenged those responsible - asking them what it was that they thought they were going to achieve.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney has condemned the attack. He says there is no place or justification possible for the attack.