The wife of missing Rescue 116 crewman Ciaran Smith has expressed her thanks for all the support her family's received.



Almost 200 divers are involved in a major search off the north Mayo coast for Ciaran and his colleage Paul Ormsby.



The bodies of crew members Dara Fitzpatrick and Mark Duffy have been recovered.



Dara's sister, Niamh Fitzpatrick spoke to Neil Delamere on Neil's Sunday Best, and she passed on a message to the public, from Ciaran's wife Martina:

Niamh said complete strangers have come up to her and given her a hug. She says she's eternally grateful for the support she's received, but she'd give it all up if Paul and Ciaran could be found: