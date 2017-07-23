Britain's Prince William and Harry have revealed their last conversation with their mother was a brief phone call on the day she died.

The pair open up in a special ITV programme marking 20 years since Diana's death.

Image: YouTube/HBODocs

William talks about one memorable day when he was about 12 or 13.

"She organised, when I came home from school, to have Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell waiting at the top of the stairs.

"I went bright red, and didn't know quite what to say.

"I sort of fumbled, and I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up."

Prince Harry describes Princess Diana as "a total kid through and through" whose motto was "you can be as naughty as you want, just don't get caught".