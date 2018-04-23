A County Louth GAA club has a house up for grabs in the local raffle.

The local club in Termonfeckin in Drogheda, St. Fechin’s GAA Football Club, has launched it's fundraising campaign to build a new community centre but this time, the top prize isn't your usual hotel getaway.

Entering this raffle could win you an actual four-bedroom house.

One lucky person will win a house worth €280,000 as the top prize in a fundraising raffle in December, with all funds raised going towards the building of a community centre.

The four bed semi-detached house has a landscaped garden, rear patio and solar panels and is close to a school, shops and a beach.

The winner won’t be announced until December 30th at an event in Drogheda but with over 1,000 tickets sold already, they're sure to get the funds in no time!

