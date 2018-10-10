Status orange wind warnings have been issued ahead of the expected arrival of Storm Callum.

Gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour are expected, with the strongest occurring overnight on Thursday.

Warnings will be in place for all coastal counties from tomorrow at 10pm.

One will be in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry until noon on Friday.

A second warning will be valid for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Cork and Waterford until 9am on Friday.

Met Éireann wind forecast for Thursday night. Image: Met Éireann

A separate status yellow warning has been issued for inland counties - Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Limerick and Tipperary.

That warning is in effect from 11pm tomorrow until 9am on Friday.

Met Éireann meteorologist Joanna Donnelly explained: "This is a very serious weather event - although winds will be strongest at the coast, they will also be strong inland too, with gusts of up to 110km/h inland and up to 130km/h at the coasts.

"I would advise anyone getting up on Friday morning and starting a commute to be aware of the potential for fallen debris on the roads."