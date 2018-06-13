We may have been enjoying the warm and sunny weather over the past few weeks... but Storm Hector is on its way.

Met Éireann has issued two wind warnings for tonight, with gusts of up to 125 km/h expected in parts of the country.

A status orange alert will come into effect for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo at 9pm tonight.

A lower level status yellow wind warning has been issued for Cavan , Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Kerry.

Both alerts are in place until tomorrow at 10am.

Met Éireann says it will be went and windy tonight across most parts of the country, with potentially damaging gusts.