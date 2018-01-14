The winning ticket was a quick pick sold at Daly's Topaz in Lifford

Lotto players in Donegal are being urged to check their tickets after last night's €4,434,994  jackpot was won on a ticket bought in Lifford.

The winning ticket was sold at Daly's Topaz on the Letterkenny Road.

The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 - and the bonus number was 6.

The Quick Pick ticket was bought in the filling station yesterday on the day of the draw.

The elated store owner, Austin Daly,  said: “I cannot believe it. The call came through last night and it just hit me. It was like a jolt as we immediately started spreading the word to our customers and put the news on a digital sign at the station.

This morning there is an incredible buzz around the town and I really hope it is a local person who won. All in all it’s a great weekend for Lifford and for Donegal”.

The shop also shared the news on a sign outside the shop:

 