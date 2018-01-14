Lotto players in Donegal are being urged to check their tickets after last night's €4,434,994 jackpot was won on a ticket bought in Lifford.

The winning ticket was sold at Daly's Topaz on the Letterkenny Road.

The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 - and the bonus number was 6.

The Quick Pick ticket was bought in the filling station yesterday on the day of the draw.

LOTTO JACKPOT WINNER! One ticket has matched all 6 numbers on tonight's #Lotto Jackpot draw and won €4,434,994. The lucky ticket was sold in Lifford Co. #Donegal 🎆😀🎉Players can check their tickets in-app or online here: https://t.co/t3MuVgO4AM pic.twitter.com/nmBAr67zc1 — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 13, 2018

The elated store owner, Austin Daly, said: “I cannot believe it. The call came through last night and it just hit me. It was like a jolt as we immediately started spreading the word to our customers and put the news on a digital sign at the station.

This morning there is an incredible buzz around the town and I really hope it is a local person who won. All in all it’s a great weekend for Lifford and for Donegal”.

The shop also shared the news on a sign outside the shop: