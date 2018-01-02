The winner of the 39 million euro Euromillions jackpot has made contact with the National Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold in the Dublin region last Friday.

It’s the 12th time the Euromillions jackpot has been won in Ireland.

No further details are known about the winner at this stage but the National Lottery says arrangements are being made.

The National Lottery says it was a quick pick ticket bought last Friday the 29th of December on the same day as the draw.

Spokesperson Miriam Donohoe says even if the winner comes forward today - they will have to wait for their cash;

'The money is shared between 9 countries, so that money hasn't hit our bank account yet, so even if they tunred up this morning, we'd have to ask them to come back later in the week to actually get the cheque'.

Reveled: Winning €38.9 Million #EuroMillions ticket was sold in the Dublin region. Winning numbers were 04,08,22,23,48 and lucky stars 01,12 — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 2, 2018



