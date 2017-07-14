The winning syndicate of the €29m Euromillions jackpot collected their prize from Lotto HQ earlier but they chose not to go public on their new-found fortune.

They travelled to Dublin from the West of Ireland and walked out of the National Lottery Headquarters instant multi millionaires.

A spokesperson for the group said news of their massive win on last Friday's EuroMillions is only now sinking in.

"This has come as a huge shock but we are thrilled. This will certainly make life easier for us all and will secure our futures."

The group realized their win last Saturday when one of the syndicate members checked the EuroMillions numbers. The other syndicate members were then informed.

"It has been a roller coaster week with lots of butterflies in our stomachs and lots of different emotions. But we are keeping level heads and we will try to take it all in and we will give it time before we decide what to do with our winnings."

The winning quick pick ticket was purchased from Umesh Kumar's Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar, on Friday July 6th.

Incredibly this was the second EuroMillions Jackpot win for Castlebar, and the 11th EuroMillions Jackpot win in Ireland since it began in 2004.

And it brings to over €1 billion the total Irish EuroMillions winnings to date.

In April 2014 a jackpot prize worth a massive €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Staunton's Costcutter Express in Castlebar.

National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin, said today he was delighted to hand over the winning cheque to the syndicate, "We always love seeing happy winners come into our winner's room here in National Lottery headquarters."

He also said it's definitely a case of the "luck of the Irish" when it comes to EuroMillions, "Not only do we now have our 11th EuroMillions Jackpot winner but we have had 14 winners of EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 so far this year."

The most recent Irish EuroMillions Jackpot winner was a Dublin work syndicate who shared a gigantic €88.5 million jackpot in January 2017.