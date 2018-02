Two separate weather warnings have been issued by Met Eireann as the country experiences wintry conditions.

A low temperature warning is in place this morning, with a snow-ice alert for later this evening.

Up to 3cm of the white stuff is expected to fall in Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, East Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

Here's Gerry Murphy from Met Eireann: