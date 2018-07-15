Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a crash in County Mayo yesterday.

It happened between Bohola and Swinford on the N5 at about 6.45 in the evening.

A man in his 70s was the driver and only occupant of the car - which left the road and struck a wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The crash site and SUV have been technically examined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station.