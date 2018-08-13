Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the death of a man in a house fire in Kilkenny.

The scene has been sealed off and an investigation is underway.

Emergency services were alerted when the fire was discovered at around 7 o'clock last night, at Knocktopher, 5 miles outside Thomastown.

A man in his 70's was found dead at the scene - which has since been sealed off.

The office of the State Pathologist has been informed and an investigation is underway.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Gardai are asking anyone who may have been passing the premises yesterday evening, to contact the station at Thomastown on 056 7754150.