A woman in her early 60's has died in a crash in county Monaghan.

She was a passenger in a car which collided with a second vehicle, at Feragh on the Monaghan to Ballybay Road, shortly before 5pm.

The female driver in her 40s was seriously injured and taken to Monaghan Hospital.

The driver of the second car, a man in his forties, suffered minor injuries and was transferred to Cavan Hospital.

The road's currently closed and Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them.