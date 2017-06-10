A 39 year old woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of Gareth Hutch in Dublin.

The 35 year old father of one was shot dead last year - in a killing that's believed to be linked to the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Gareth Hutch - a nephew of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch - died after being shot outside his home on North Cumberland Street on the 24th of May last year.

39 year old Regina Keogh appeared in Dublin District Court earlier today where evidence was given of her arrest, charge and caution.

Sgt Enda O'Sullivan said she was arrested at 9.29am this morning at an address on Kings Inn Street and taken to Mountjoy Garda Station where she was charged.

Judge Michael Coghlan agreed that she receive "all appropriate medical attention".



She has been remanded in custody to appear again on the 16th of June at the Courts of Criminal Justice.