A woman has been arrested after a car crashed through the gates of Government Buildings in Dublin this morning.

The woman in her 50s was arrested at the scene on Merrion Street in the city centre.

Image: Marc O'Driscoll

Shortly after 10.00am this morning a Nissan Micra crashed into the gates at Merrion Street Upper in Dublin.

A woman in her 50s was arrested a short time later.

Image: Marc O'Driscoll

She is being held at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, and she can be detained for up to 24 hours.

No one was injured in the incident.

Image: Marc O'Driscoll

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing, however they have ruled out terrorism as a possible motive.