Woman Arrested After Car Driven Through Gates Of Government Buildings
A woman has been arrested after a car crashed through the gates of Government Buildings in Dublin this morning.
The woman in her 50s was arrested at the scene on Merrion Street in the city centre.
Image: Marc O'Driscoll
Shortly after 10.00am this morning a Nissan Micra crashed into the gates at Merrion Street Upper in Dublin.
A woman in her 50s was arrested a short time later.
Image: Marc O'Driscoll
She is being held at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, and she can be detained for up to 24 hours.
No one was injured in the incident.
Image: Marc O'Driscoll
Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing, however they have ruled out terrorism as a possible motive.