A woman has been arrested after a three-year-old child was hospitalised in Dublin

Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident involving a child at a house in Shankhill at about 4.15pm this afternoon.

Arising from the incident, a three-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to Our Lady's Hospital, Crumlin.

A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene.

She is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a south Dublin Garda Station.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.