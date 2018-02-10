Woman Arrested After Hospitalisation Of Three-Year-Old Girl
A woman has been arrested after a three-year-old child was hospitalised in Dublin
Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident involving a child at a house in Shankhill at about 4.15pm this afternoon.
Arising from the incident, a three-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to Our Lady's Hospital, Crumlin.
A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene.
She is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a south Dublin Garda Station.
An investigation into the incident has been launched.