A 23-year-old woman has been arrested Co Wicklow in connection with yesterday's triple shooting in Mulhuddart in Dublin.

A baby, his mother and a teenage boy were injured in Parslickstown Gardens.

They were struck by a number of pellets - believed to be from a shotgun - in what is believed to have been a feud-related attack.

The female suspect is being detained at a Dublin Garda station, where she can be questioned for up to 72 hours.

A man arrested in connection with the incident yesterday remains in custody.

Gardaí confirmed that a firearm has also been recovered following searches in the Parslickstown area earlier today.