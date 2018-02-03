A woman's been arrested by Police in the North investigating human trafficking.

The 29 year old woman was picked up for questioning in Newry in the early hours of this morning.

In a statement the PSNI says a team of officers from the Modern Slavery Human Trafficking Unit, working together with local police, made the arrest.

They say it's part of a proactive investigation into human trafficking and the activities of a criminal gang, believed to be operating in Northern Ireland.