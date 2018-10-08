Woman Arrested In Relation To Fatal Stabbing In Cork
A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Co. Cork.
The attack on the 44 year old man happened at a house on Dan Corkery Place in the town of Macroom.
Gardai were called to the scene shortly before 2am, and the victim who's said to be local was pronounced dead a short time later.
Gardai arrested a woman, who's in her 40s, in relation to the incident this afternoon.
She's currently being detained at Bandon Garda Station.
A post Mortem is due to take place this afternoon after a man was stabbed to death in Macroom overnight. pic.twitter.com/eIidWtkLIb— Kacey O'Riordan (@KaceyORiordan) October 8, 2018