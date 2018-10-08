A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Co. Cork.

The attack on the 44 year old man happened at a house on Dan Corkery Place in the town of Macroom.

Gardai were called to the scene shortly before 2am, and the victim who's said to be local was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardai arrested a woman, who's in her 40s, in relation to the incident this afternoon.

She's currently being detained at Bandon Garda Station.