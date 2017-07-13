A woman has been charged in connection with the murder of a three year old boy in Dublin.

Omar Omran's body was found after gardaí were called to an apartment in Kimmage on Monday evening.

The woman in her 40s was arrested yesterday and questioned at Crumlin Garda Station in relation to the killing.

She's been charged with murder and will appear before the Criminal Courts in Dublin this morning at 10.30.

Gardaí called to the scene at the Riverside apartments in Poddle Park in Kimmage at around 7pm on Monday.

There they found the body of three year old Omar Omran, who had multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Locals paid tribute to the boy saying they would often see him playing on the street.