A 46 year old woman has been charged with the murder of her husband in Macroom in Cork on Monday.

Rita O'Driscoll, with an address at 16 Bridge Street in Bandon, appeared before Macroom District Court this morning.

She's been charged with murdering Timmy Foley at a house at Dan Corkery Place in the early hours of Monday morning.

Ms. O'Driscoll was remanded in custody to appear in court again in Macroom next Wednesday.