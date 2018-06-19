Woman Charged With Dangerous Driving To Go On Trial Next Month
A 22 year old woman charged with dangerous driving involving the death of four of her friends will go on trial next month.
Dayna Kearney of Crossneen in Carlow was driving a car that crashed with a van at Burtown near Athy in Co Kildare in January of 2015.
Four young women died in the collision.
Gemma Nolan (19), Charmaine Carroll (20), and Niamh Doyle (19), all from Carlow, and a fourth woman Aisling Middleton (19) who was from Athy, in Kildare.
Dayna Kearney was seriously injured.
The trial is set to take place on July 10th At Naas Circuit Criminal Court.