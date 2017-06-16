In the US a woman who sent her boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

A judge in Massachusetts has ruled that Michelle Carter - who is now 20 - is in fact responsible for the death of her boyfriend by encouraging him to kill himself.

18-year-old Conrad Roy took his own life in July 2014 by running a generator in his vehicle in a car park.

The court heard he had text her looking for help on the night in question and she had replied with a message saying 'get back in'.

The trial has gained alot of attention for raising questioned about whether words can kill.

Carter could now face up to 20 years in prison.

There's been a massive reaction to the verdict on Twitter:

Conrad Roy's Father DISTRAUGHT After Texting Suicide Verdict https://t.co/kFC2OEXXdK — SavageNation (@SavageNation) June 16, 2017

During the case, we learned Michelle Carter had apologized to Conrad Roy via text -- after he was dead: https://t.co/F0fR7XikEs — Jason Tuohey (@jtuohey21) June 16, 2017

Watch Conrad Roy’s father react to Michelle Carter’s guilty verdict https://t.co/0l8bftVI7Z pic.twitter.com/vOvTi9Efly — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) June 16, 2017

If you need someone to talk to the Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You can call free on 116 123.