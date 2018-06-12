A woman has died after being struck by a car in County Tipperary yesterday evening.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was walking with a child on a bicycle when the collision happened.

The child was uninjured.

The accident happened on the Old Cork Road at Kilcoran near Cahir at 8:20pm yesterday.

The car was travelling from Cahir towards Mitchelstown.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car – a man in his late 20s – was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses – or anyone who was travelling in the area at the time – to contact them.