London police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision, in which a woman died after being hit by four vehicles.

Officers were called to Norwood Road just before 7.00am on Monday, December 11th amid reports a woman was injured.



The female pedestrian, believed to be in her late 20s to early 30s, was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers say the woman was struck by a HGV as she crossed the road at a pedestrian crossing. The driver failed to stop at the scene.

Police also believe she was then hit by a second lorry and two cars - but none of these drivers stopped either.

Formal identification is yet to take place, and enquiries to trace her next of kin are ongoing.