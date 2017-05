A woman in her 20's has died in a house fire in Limerick overnight.

The blaze broke out at a house at Riverbank, Annacotty at around 3am this morning.

The woman's body has been taken to Limerick Regional Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place.

There were four other people in the house at the time of the fire and they escaped uninjured.

The scene is sealed off for a technical examination and Gardai are investigating the cause of the blaze.