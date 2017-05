Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman in her 30's in county Cork.

The body of the woman was found at her home at Richmond Court in Bandon shortly after 9am this morning.

A post mortem examination is to be carried out at Cork University Hospital tomorrow.

It's understood the woman had 3 young children ranging from 3 to 10.

The house has been cordoned off and technical experts have begun an investigation.

House to house inquiries are also being carried out.