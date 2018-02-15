A Latvian woman has been found guilty of impeding a murder investigation by faking her housemate’s suicide in Co Cavan in June 2014.

Egita Juanmaize of no fixed address has been convicted of placing a blue cord on the victim’s neck to make it look like a suicide.

The 34-year-old has pleaded not guilty saying she was under duress and in fear for her life.

The court has heard her boyfriend strangled the victim and she was afraid she would be killed next.

The jury returned a majority guilty verdict after deliberating for almost four hours.