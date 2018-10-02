A woman struck by a ball at the Ryder Cup says she's been blinded in her right eye.

US Open champion Brooks Koepka ran over to her and apologised after she was hit by his tee shot.

The reigning US Open and PGA champion said he knew the hit was bad and yelled "fore." But spectators near the woman told ESPN they didn't hear his warning.

Now she's planning to sue organisers, claiming there was no warning from officials before the ball headed towards the gallery - the European PGA is investigating.