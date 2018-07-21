An Irish woman who walks with crutches is taking on four mountain peaks in 24 hours.

Adventurer Nikki Bradley set out earlier along with mountaineer Iain Miller.

She's attempting to climb four of Ireland's most iconic mountains in less than 24 hours - the first time it's been attempted by a crutch user.

Bradley was left with severe damage to her right hip after battling cancer in her teens.

But she says she's chosen to embrace her circumstances - and hopes to raise money for charity while doing so.

She's also teamed up with photographer and videographer Joe Ladrigan to document the challenge.

Nikki Bradley | Image: gofundme.com

The four peaks include: Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry, followed by Croagh Patrick in Mayo, Slieve Donard in Down and Mount Errigal in Donegal.

The three charities are the Irish Cancer Society, Action Cancer and the Ross Nugent Foundation.

Bradley explains the challenges of the four-peak climb.

"My biggest challenge anytime I'm mountain-climbing is going upwards.

"I have quite a significant leg length discrepancy - about 11cms- I also have muscle and nerve damage in my right leg, along with a whole host of other issues.

"So going uphill is difficult, simply due to how weak my leg is.

"Other issues will just come in the form of tiredness, general pain, the lack of sleep will probably get to me - and then we'll be Slieve Donard during the night".

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds.